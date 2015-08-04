DUBAI Aug 4 Most Gulf stock markets edged down
in early trade on Tuesday as positive earnings reports failed to
offset the impact of Brent oil dropping 5 percent to below $50
per barrel.
Dubai's stock index fell 0.7 percent with most
stocks negative on very low volumes. Heavyweight developer Emaar
Properties, which has tumbled more than 10 percent
since its flotation, slid 1.5 percent.
Shareholders of Emaar's Egyptian subsidiary
submitted a total of 487.3 million shares to be bought back by
the company on Monday, more than five times the 90 million that
Emaar Misr agreed to repurchase at the initial public offer
price of 3.80 pounds.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.4 percent as most blue chips
fell, including Aldar Properties, which on Tuesday
reported a 18 percent increase in second-quarter profit.
Qatar's bourse fell 0.5 percent and Industries Qatar
, up 1.6 percent after strong second-quarter results,
was one of just a few gainers. The firm reported a 20 percent
increase in second-quarter profit on Tuesday to 1.5 billion
riyals ($412 million) against analysts' average estimate of 1.21
billion riyals.
Oman's index inched down 0.1 percent, while Kuwait
added 0.1 percent.
In the petrochemicals sector, Abu Dhabi energy firm Dana Gas
is down 1.9 percent and Qatari liquefied natural gas
shipper Nakilat fell 0.9 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
John Stonestreet)