DUBAI Aug 4 Most Gulf stock markets edged down in early trade on Tuesday as positive earnings reports failed to offset the impact of Brent oil dropping 5 percent to below $50 per barrel.

Dubai's stock index fell 0.7 percent with most stocks negative on very low volumes. Heavyweight developer Emaar Properties, which has tumbled more than 10 percent since its flotation, slid 1.5 percent.

Shareholders of Emaar's Egyptian subsidiary submitted a total of 487.3 million shares to be bought back by the company on Monday, more than five times the 90 million that Emaar Misr agreed to repurchase at the initial public offer price of 3.80 pounds.

Abu Dhabi edged down 0.4 percent as most blue chips fell, including Aldar Properties, which on Tuesday reported a 18 percent increase in second-quarter profit.

Qatar's bourse fell 0.5 percent and Industries Qatar , up 1.6 percent after strong second-quarter results, was one of just a few gainers. The firm reported a 20 percent increase in second-quarter profit on Tuesday to 1.5 billion riyals ($412 million) against analysts' average estimate of 1.21 billion riyals.

Oman's index inched down 0.1 percent, while Kuwait added 0.1 percent.

In the petrochemicals sector, Abu Dhabi energy firm Dana Gas is down 1.9 percent and Qatari liquefied natural gas shipper Nakilat fell 0.9 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and John Stonestreet)