DUBAI Aug 10 Most Gulf stock markets moved very
little in early trade on Monday as investors remained cautious
with oil prices near a six-month low.
Dubai's index was flat as the most traded stock,
Union Properties, was down 3.5 percent, which offset
gains made by other securities.
The firm reported a 96 percent slump in second-quarter net
profit on Sunday as revenue from property management and home
sales shrank and its year-earlier earnings were swelled by
property revaluations.
Meanwhile, Emaar Properties, the emirate's largest
listed developer, edged up 0.4 percent and another real estate
firm, DAMAC Properties, added 0.8 percent. DAMAC said
last week it had more than tripled its second-quarter profit.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark inched up 0.1 percent,
supported by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank which rose 1.0
percent.
Qatar edged up 0.4 percent as Qatar Insurance
jumped 4.0 percent. The stock has surged 20 percent
since mid-May when index compiler MSCI announced its inclusion
in the emerging market benchmark.
MSCI will announce a quarterly review on August 13 which may
further affect stocks in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates if
there are significant changes to their weightings.
Oman's market was flat, while Kuwait inched
up 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Tom Heneghan)