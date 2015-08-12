DUBAI Aug 12 Most Gulf stock markets fell early
on Wednesday after oil prices extended losses on the continuing
devaluation of the Chinese yuan.
Dubai's index lost 0.9 percent with most stocks in
the red. Blue chips Emaar Properties and Dubai Islamic
Bank fell 1.0 and 1.3 percent respectively.
Construction and engineering firm Drake and Scull
dropped 2.5 percent after it reported a 60 percent decline in
second-quarter profit attributable to shareholders. The company
said sentiment in the sector was bearish and its margins had
come under pressure because of delays on several projects.
Abu Dhabi fell 0.8 percent and heavyweight Abu Dhabi
Commercial Bank dropped 2.9 percent, while oil and gas
firm Dana Gas tumbled 3.4 percent.
Qatar's index edged down 0.7 percent and Gulf
International Services, which provides drilling rigs
and other services for the oil and gas sector, dropped 2
percent.
Oman's bourse slipped 0.05 percent and Kuwait
inched down 0.07 percent.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Mark Heinrich)