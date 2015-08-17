DUBAI Aug 17 Most Gulf stock markets edged down early on Monday after oil prices fell again on concern about Japan's economy and a growing rig count in the United States, but Dubai rose slightly, bouncing off technical support.

Dubai's index edged up 0.4 percent after hitting an intra-day low of 3,911 points, close to chart support at its May low of 3,913 points.

Builder Arabtec rose 2.8 percent after tumbling 5.4 percent in the previous session on poor second-quarter results. The firm posted its third quarterly loss in a row, while analysts had expected a profit.

Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.3 percent and Abu Dhabi National Insurance Co tumbled 9.4 percent, having reported a 299 million dirham ($81.4 million) loss for the first half of 2015 at the end of last week, compared with a profit of 104 million dirhams a year earlier.

Eshraq Properties, which on Sunday posted a 92 percent drop in second-quarter profit, dropped 2.7 percent.

Qatar's market inched down 0.1 percent and Industries Qatar, whose petrochemicals business is suffering from the oil price plunge, was the main drag, dropping 2.0 percent.

But Commercial Bank of Qatar edged up 0.5 percent, extending gains since index compiler MSCI announced late last week that it would nearly double the stock's weighting in its emerging markets index.

Bourses in Kuwait and Oman fell 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and Andrew Heavens)