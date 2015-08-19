DUBAI Aug 19 Gulf stock markets were neutral to
marginally lower early on Wednesday after Chinese equities
recovered and pressure on oil prices eased.
The Shanghai Composite Index, which had dropped more
than 3 percent earlier on Wednesday, turned around and was up
1.1 percent by 0635 GMT. Oil was still in negative territory but
Brent futures came off its lows and was down just 0.3
percent.
Dubai's index was nearly flat and so was the most
traded stock, developer Emaar Properties. Overall, the
market was roughly equally split between gainers and losers.
Abu Dhabi edged down 0.3 percent to 4,527 points,
holding above technical support at its May low of 4,512 points.
Etisalat rose 1.1 percent after making another move
towards allowing limited foreign ownership with amendments to
its articles of association.
This could eventually allow the telecommunications firm to
be included in MSCI's emerging markets index, prompting an
inflow of foreign passive funds which track the benchmark.
Qatar's bourse edged down 0.2 percent, while markets
in Oman and Kuwait slipped 0.1 percent each.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia and
Toby Chopra)