DUBAI Aug 20 Dubai's stock market led losses in the Gulf early on Thursday after oil prices in the United States tumbled to their lowest level since 2009.

U.S. crude slumped over 4 percent on Wednesday as a huge, unexpected stockpile build in the United States reinforced concerns about a growing global oil glut. The European Brent crude benchmark dropped 3.4 percent on Wednesday. Both U.S. oil and Brent have edged down 0.6 percent in Asian trade on Thursday morning.

Dubai's main equities index dropped 2.7 percent to a four-month low of 3,730 points as nearly all stocks fell. Technically, a triple top formed by the peaks since April and triggered this week points down to the 3,600-point area.

Developer Emaar Properties, the most traded stock, tumbled 4.4 percent and its smaller competitor DAMAC was down 4.1 percent.

With a diversified business base, Dubai's economy is relatively well insulated from tumbling oil prices, but there is concern over the impact of cheap oil on neighbouring economies and a possible pull-out of money by Saudi investors, who have been burned by a plunge of their own stock market.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 1.4 percent. Kuwait's index edged down 0.2 percent and Oman slipped 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)