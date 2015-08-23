DUBAI Aug 23 United Arab Emirates stock markets
slid in early trade on Sunday in response to further weakness in
oil prices and the decision by Fitch Ratings to cut its outlook
for Saudi Arabia's debt because of cheap oil.
The main stock index in Dubai, the region's most
volatile market, tumbled 4.0 percent to 3,563 points, hitting a
four-month low. It has no major technical support left before
the March low of 3,233 points. Abu Dhabi's index sank 1.4
percent.
Among major losers, Dubai's largest property firm, Emaar
Properties, fell 5.9 percent and Abu Dhabi's biggest
developer, Aldar Properties, dropped 4.4 percent.
U.S. oil traded below $40 a barrel on Friday for the
first time since the 2009 financial crisis, while Fitch lowered
its outlook for Saudi Arabia to "negative" from "stable".
With a relatively diversified economy and strong government
finances, the United Arab Emirates is better placed than most
Gulf economies to ride out an era of cheap oil.
But investors are concerned that a further plunge in the
Saudi stock market and slowing growth there could have an impact
on asset prices around the region.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)