DUBAI Aug 27 Gulf stock markets rose in early
trade on Thursday in response to gains on Wall Street and by
Asian bourses, and as Brent crude oil climbed 2.9
percent to $44.40 a barrel in Asian trade.
The better global backdrop encouraged investors who were
convinced by Tuesday's strong rebound of Gulf markets that
stocks had established a floor for at least the short term -
though not necessarily in the longer run.
Dubai's index gained 2.9 percent, with Emaar
Properties up 3.1 percent and DAMAC Properties
climbing 2.9 percent. Some volatile stocks favoured
by local retail investors soared, with Amlak Finance
jumping 9.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi's market rose 1.6 percent as Aldar
Properties surged 4.6 percent.
Qatar was up 1.7 percent as Gulf International
Services, the most heavily traded stock, added 4.6
percent. The drilling rig provider is closely correlated with
oil prices.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by Matt Smith)