DUBAI, Sept 1 Gulf stock markets, which had
mostly opened higher on Tuesday in response to an overnight
surge of oil prices, quickly gave up those gains and moved into
the red after leading Asian equity indexes fell because of poor
data from China.
Oil futures soared more than 8 percent late on Monday,
though they then pulled back about 3 percent in Asian trade on
Tuesday morning.
The surge was fuelled by an OPEC commentary saying the
cartel was willing to talk to other producers to achieve
reasonable oil prices, as well as by a downward revision of U.S.
output data by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
But Gulf bourses mainly tracked global equities rather than
oil on Tuesday. Asian shares were down and European markets
looked set to follow suit after twin surveys showed China's
manufacturing sector in the grip of its worst slump in several
years, raising fresh fears about the health of its economy.
Dubai's equities benchmark slipped 0.4 percent with
most stocks negative, although property developer DAMAC
bucked the trend and climbed 0.9 percent, supported
by an expected dividend payout which shareholders appear likely
to approve on Sept. 15.
Abu Dhabi's bourse fell 0.9 percent and Qatar
lost 0.8 percent. Ezdan Holding and Commercial Bank of
Qatar dropped 2.1 percent each on profit-taking after
surging in the run-up to the rebalancing of MSCI's emerging
markets index, which increased the two stocks' weightings at the
end of Monday.
Stock markets in Kuwait and Oman slipped 0.1
percent each.
