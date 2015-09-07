DUBAI, Sept 7 Gulf equity markets edged up in
early trade on Monday, despite weaker oil and a fresh sell-off
in China, and Dubai led gains as investors bid up property
stocks, hoping that companies would announce positive news at an
annual industry exhibition.
Dubai's index rose 1.2 percent with developer DAMAC
, the most traded stock, jumping 2.0 percent and the
runner-up, builder Arabtec, surging 3.8 percent.
The Cityscape property exhibition and conference opened in
Dubai on Monday; companies in the sector have traditionally used
it to announce new projects and contract awards.
Elsewhere in the Gulf, Abu Dhabi climbed 0.4 percent
as telecommunications firm Etisalat rose 1.1 percent,
extending gains after it announced on Sunday that it would open
its shares to foreign and institutional investment from Sept.
15.
Qatar's bourse added 0.6 percent with most stocks
positive, Oman was up 0.1 percent and Kuwait's market
edged up 0.5 percent.
Kuwait Food Co (Americana) surged 4.7 percent
after Bloomberg reported that Singapore's Temasek Holdings had
teamed up with Saudi Arabia's Savola Group to bid for
the firm in a deal that could be worth $4-5 billion. A series of
potential suitors has been looking at Americana for more than a
year, so far without result.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Torchia)