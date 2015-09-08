UPDATE 1-Sinopec's 2016 net profit rises 44 pct, helped by refining
* Sinopec expects 2017 capex to increase 44 pct (Adds detail)
DUBAI, Sept 8 Gulf stock markets moved little in early trade on Tuesday as Brent oil was relatively steady, while global equities remained volatile.
Dubai's index was nearly flat with a roughly equal split between gainers and losers.
Engineering and construction firm Drake and Scull rose 1.3 percent after announcing on Tuesday it had won 96.1 million dirhams ($26.2 million) in contracts in Abu Dhabi and Kuwait.
Conglomerate Dubai Investments climbed 1.0 percent after presenting its Mirdif Hills project, a mixed-use residential, commercial and retail development in Dubai spread across 3 million square feet; it provided no financial information, however.
Abu Dhabi's bourse slipped 0.1 percent in mixed trade, while Qatar edged down 0.2 percent, largely because of petrochemicals giant Industries Qatar which fell 1.4 percent.
Markets in Oman and Kuwait slipped 0.08 and 0.2 percent respectively. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Alison Williams)
* Sinopec expects 2017 capex to increase 44 pct (Adds detail)
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates, March 24 Captains of small wooden dhows are carrying food and wares from the United Arab Emirates to war-torn Yemen. But supplies are falling even from this centuries-old Arabian sea route that is one of the last lifelines to a country on the brink of famine.