DUBAI, Sept 13 Gulf stock markets were little changed in thin early trade on Sunday, while Kuwait Food (Americana) fell after saying it had received no binding offers from suitors.

Americana shares were down 2.4 percent on a Kuwait stock index off by just 0.09 percent.

The company, backed by Kuwait's billionaire al-Kharafi family, said talks were under way with several parties interested in buying a stake in it.

The company's shares rose last week after Bloomberg reported that Singapore's Temasek Holdings and Saudi's Savola Group had teamed up to bid for the Kuwaiti firm in a potential deal valuing the company at between $4 billion and $5 billion.

Americana's shareholders have been in talks since early 2014 about selling a stake in the firm with private equity funds KKR and CVC previously among the main contenders.

Elsewhere in the Gulf, Dubai's index slipped 0.3 percent and lender Emirates NBD was down 2.1 percent.

Abu Dhabi edged up 0.2 percent, supported by telecommunications firm Etisalat which rose 2.4 percent.

Qatar's bourse slipped 0.2 percent and Industries Qatar, whose petrochemicals business is sensitive to oil prices, was the main drag, sliding 1.5 percent in line with Brent futures which fell on Friday. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Jason Neely)