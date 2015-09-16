DUBAI, Sept 16 Most Gulf stock markets rose
early on Wednesday, after oil prices edged up and Chinese shares
rebounded.
Dubai's index climbed 1.2 percent and property
developer DAMAC was the most traded stock, jumping
2.8 percent after its shareholders approved the firm's first
cash dividend since it listed in Dubai in January.
DAMAC will pay investors 0.1 dirham per share in cash and
make a 10 percent bonus share issue.
Abu Dhabi's index rose 0.8 percent with most stocks
positive. Energy firms Dana Gas and Abu Dhabi National
Energy Co. jumped 4.0 and 2.0 percent respectively
after oil prices rose on an unexpected U.S. stockpile draw.
Markets in Qatar and Kuwait both edged up 0.2
percent, while Oman's bourse was flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Catherine Evans)