DUBAI, Sept 17 Gulf stock markets were narrowly
mixed in early trade on Thursday as investors tried to guess
whether the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates
later in the day.
Dubai's index, dominated by property companies
which could benefit from a longer period of low rates, climbed
0.5 percent.
Developer DAMAC, the most traded stock, rose 0.3
percent and its larger competitor Emaar Properties
climbed 0.5 percent.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark was 0.06 percent lower as
heavyweight telecommunications firm Etisalat fell 1.0
percent. The stock had surged ahead of opening up to foreign and
institutional investors on Sept.15 and investors have since been
booking profits.
Qatar's market edged down 0.5 percent as Qatar
National Bank pulled back 1.5 percent and Islamic
lender Masraf Al Rayan fell 1.0 percent.
Islamic banks in the Gulf could benefit from higher interest
rates because some of their funding is interest-free.
Kuwait's bourse slipped 0.2 percent and Oman
was nearly flat.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Dominic Evans)