DUBAI, Sept 21 Gulf stock markets were little
changed in thin early trade on Monday as investors prepared for
an extended Eid al-Adha holiday break.
Dubai's index was nearly flat. The most traded
stock was property developer DAMAC, up 0.3 percent on
the last day its shares carry a dividend.
Abu Dhabi's benchmark edged up 0.2 percent thank to
telecommunications blue chip Etisalat, which rose 0.7
percent.
Qatar's bourse climbed 0.2 percent, but local stocks
were equally split between gainers and losers. Companies
sensitive to oil prices were positive, such as petrochemicals
producer Industries Qatar, up 0.3 percent, and
drilling rig provider Gulf International Services,
which rose 0.7 percent.
Markets in Kuwait and Oman inched up 0.06 and
0.07 percent respectively.
All Gulf bourses will be closed from Wednesday for the
remainder of this week due to the Eid al-Adha holiday, with the
exception of Saudi Arabia which will close from Tuesday.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Toby Chopra)