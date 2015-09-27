DUBAI, Sept 27 United Arab Emirates stock
markets were narrowly mixed in thin, early trade on Sunday as
they reopened after a break for Eid Al-Adha, with no major
corporate news to move shares and the global market environment
slightly negative.
The Dubai stock index was up 0.2 percent, with the
most heavily traded stock, builder Arabtec, flat.
Dubai Parks and Resorts gained 2.5 percent in thin
volume after local press coverage of attractions at the theme
parks which it plans to open next year.
The Abu Dhabi index edged up 0.01 percent, with blue
chip Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank adding 0.4 percent.
Oman's stock market <. drifted up 0.3 percent, but most
major Middle East bourses remain closed for Eid, with Saudi
Arabia and Qatar due to reopen on Tuesday and Egypt on Monday.
Since Gulf markets shut for Eid last Tuesday, Brent oil
has edged down nearly 1 percent to $48.60 a barrel,
while MSCI's all-country world equities index
has dropped 0.6 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; Editing by David Holmes)