DUBAI, Sept 29 Gulf stock markets fell in thin
early trade on Tuesday, hit by weakness in oil and Asian share
prices.
Dubai's index slipped 1.3 percent with all 10 of
the most heavily traded stocks lower. GFH Financial,
the most traded, fell 2.2 percent and blue chip Emaar Properties
lost 1.6 percent.
Abu Dhabi sank 1.0 percent and Qatar,
reopening after a long Eid al-Adha break, dropped 1.1 percent.
Top Qatari lender Qatar National Bank slid 1.4
percent.
Brent crude was trading below $48 a barrel in Asia
on Tuesday.
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
was down 2.3 percent because of concern about
slowing economic growth in the region - which could be bad news
for the Gulf's oil exporting countries.
Saudi Arabia's stock market was due to reopen later on
Tuesday after its Eid al-Adha break. A poor performance by Saudi
Arabia, the source of much trading liquidity in the Gulf, could
further dampen regional markets.
