DUBAI, June 24 Abu Dhabi's stock market rose
sharply in early trade on Wednesday, boosted by further gains in
Etisalat after the telecom operator said it would open its
equity up to foreign investors, while other Gulf markets were
flat.
Etisalat jumped 13.8 percent to 15.70 dirhams, its
highest level since July 2005, two days after it said local and
foreign institutions and expatriate individuals would be allowed
to buy up to 20 percent of the company. Currently, only UAE
individual investors can buy..
The share had risen its 15 percent daily limit on Tuesday,
and trading volume in the stock during the first 45 minutes on
Wednesday soared to 8 million shares, already the highest daily
total since early 2014.
No time frame was given for the change, and the gains of the
past two days have left the stock richly valued with a forward
price/earnings ratio of about 14 times, more expensive than
Saudi Telecom at just under 11 and close to Qatar's
Ooredoo at about 14.5.
Abu Dhabi's share index climbed 2.4 percent on he
back of Etisalat.
Dubai's index was up 0.04 percent, supported by
Amlak Finance, the most heavily traded stock, which
rose 4.4 percent.
Qatar was 0.2 percent higher. Petrochemical producer
Industries Qatar climbed 0.6 percent on the back of a
rise in global oil prices. The most heavily traded stock, Ezdan
Holding, fell 0.4 percent.
(Reporting by Andrew Torchia; editing by John Stonestreet)