DUBAI, July 1 Gulf stock markets slipped in early trade on Wednesday along with a pull-back in oil prices, although Abu Dhabi National Energy Co surged on expectations for a merger that might end the stock's long slide.

Brent crude fell more than 1 percent to around $62.60 a barrel on Wednesday morning after Greece defaulted on its debt and data showed both U.S. and OPEC oil production had hit new records.

This prompted bargain-hunters, who had bought Gulf markets on dips on Tuesday, to step back. Dubai's index dropped 0.8 percent as Emaar Properties, the biggest listed property company, lost 1.4 percent.

Qatar also slipped 0.8 percent as the biggest bank, Qatar National Bank, fell 2.5 percent.

But Abu Dhabi dropped just 0.5 percent. Aldar Properties slid 1.1 percent but TAQA jumped 14.3 percent to its daily limit of 0.80 of a dirham in very thin trade.

Abu Dhabi may merge the company into another state-owned business to make its debt more manageable and try to turn around its performance, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. TAQA declined to comment. The stock has declined from 1.58 dirhams in December 2013. (Reporting by Andrew Torchia, editing by Louise Heavens)