DUBAI, July 7 Gulf stock markets were mixed
within a narrow range in early trade on Tuesday as local retail
investors continued to buy on dips, despite a fresh plunge of
oil prices.
Bent crude dived more than 6 percent on Monday to
around $56 a barrel, pressured by the Greek debt crisis and
volatility in China's stock markets, before recovering to around
$57 on Tuesday.
The latest slide is so steep it may call into question
investors' hopes for a gradual recovery of crude prices later
this year, and raise the possibility of Gulf governments
adopting additional spending restraints.
However, Gulf retail investors have to a large extent
ignored oil prices in recent weeks, apparently convinced
regional economies can grow solidly despite cheap crude.
The 25-day correlation between Brent crude and Dubai's stock
index has stayed below 0.3 for most of the time since
the start of the June. The correlation with the Saudi stock
index has been higher because of heavily weighted Saudi
petrochemical shares, but it is still only just above 0.3.
Dubai's stock index climbed 0.3 percent on Tuesday morning,
buoyed by heavy trade in Amlak Finance, which was up
3.0 percent. The stock has been a favourite of local retail
investors seeking short-term profits.
Abu Dhabi edged up 0.1 percent on the back of
telecommunications blue chip Etisalat, which gained
0.4 percent.
Qatar slipped 0.3 percent as Barwa Real Estate
dropped 0.8 percent.
