European shares set to end winning streak
LONDON, Feb 14 European shares were slightly weaker on Tuesday, poised to snap a five-day streak of gains, as corporate earnings season kicked into high gear across the region.
LONDON May 1 Independent merchant bank Beaufort International Associates has acquired a 9.9 percent stake in London-based stockbroker HB Markets, formerly known as Hoodless Brennan, with a view to taking a majority interest.
Beaufort said the purchase is the first stage in a series of strategic developments for the group.
Subject to regulatory approval, Beaufort said it is intended that this stake in HB Markets will eventually be increased to 51 percent.
John Brennan, currently a non-executive director of Beaufort and previously a director and co-founder of Hoodless Brennan, will become chairman of HB Markets. Tim Chandler will also rejoin the HB Markets board.
The move follows on from the appointment of Jonathan Townsend, a former vice chairman of ABN Amro Hoare Govett, as chairman of Beaufort. (Reporting by Jon Hopkins; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
STOCKHOLM, Feb 14 The Swedish Tax Authority has joined the opponents of a proposed tax on financial services, saying it would hit many more companies than intended and add to their regulatory burden, it said in a written statement to the finance ministry.
ABU DHABI, Feb 14 Aldar Properties expects lower sales in 2017, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday after the builder of Abu Dhabi’s Formula One circuit reported flat fourth-quarter profit.