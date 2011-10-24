Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
Oct 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
CATERPILLAR INC , $90.00, up 3 percent
The heavy machinery maker posted strong third-quarter results, driven by strong mining and infrastructure businesses.
LORILLARD INC , $117, up 1.17 percent
The cigarette maker posted a strong third quarter helped by better-than-expected sales to domestic customers.
MATTEL INC , closed at $27.69 on Friday
The toymaker said it would buy HIT Entertainment for $680 million in an all-cash deal to own intellectual property and marketing rights for pre-school toy brands.
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC , $15.60, up 1 percent
Citigroup raises price target to $22 from $18. Analysts say the hard disc maker was better positioned to emerge from widespread flooding in Thailand than its rivals and that it would gain market share. (Compiled by Divya Sharma in Bangalore)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.