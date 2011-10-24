Oct 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

CATERPILLAR INC , $90.00, up 3 percent

The heavy machinery maker posted strong third-quarter results, driven by strong mining and infrastructure businesses.

LORILLARD INC , $117, up 1.17 percent

The cigarette maker posted a strong third quarter helped by better-than-expected sales to domestic customers.

MATTEL INC , closed at $27.69 on Friday

The toymaker said it would buy HIT Entertainment for $680 million in an all-cash deal to own intellectual property and marketing rights for pre-school toy brands.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY PLC , $15.60, up 1 percent

Citigroup raises price target to $22 from $18. Analysts say the hard disc maker was better positioned to emerge from widespread flooding in Thailand than its rivals and that it would gain market share. (Compiled by Divya Sharma in Bangalore)