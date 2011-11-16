Nov 16 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $32.32, down 1.16 percent

The company plans next year to issue U.S. commercial mortgage securities backed by defaulted loans, the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.

DELL INC, $15.31, down 2.05 percent

The company's quarterly revenue just missed Wall Street estimates, and the world's No. 3 personal computer maker on Tuesday warned that full-year revenue could be hurt by an industrywide shortage of hard drives.

CITIGROUP, $27.38, down 2.3 percent

BANK OF AMERICA MERRILL LYNCH, $6.06, down 1.14 percent

Woori Bank is preparing to sue Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Royal Bank of Scotland over losses on as much as $300 million in derivatives investments, a spokesman of the South Korean bank said, in the latest legal salvo against large banks that sold risky debt.

AUTODESK INC, $35.92, up 5.7 percent

Shares of the company jumped 8 percent in early trading on Wednesday, a day after the design-software maker reported strong quarterly results, boosted by its recent strategy of bundling products to be sold at several pricing tiers.

VELTI PLC $9.14, up 4.51 percent

The mobile marketing company on Tuesday said it bought UK's privately held Mobile Interactive Group to expand its markets and technology holdings.

ABERCROMBIE & FITCH, $48.26, down 13.32 percent

The teen clothes retailer's quarterly profit missed analysts' estimates as competition made sure the company could not raise prices ahead of the holiday season even as costs went up and hurt margins.

AMTECH SYSTEMS INC $8.55, down 17.55 percent

The solar equipment supplier on Tuesday forecast a loss in the current quarter, citing weak revenue and higher research and development costs.

RESEARCH IN MOTION , $19.42, up 1.52 percent

Shares of the company rose on Wednesday, after brokerage Goldman Sachs raised its rating on the shares of the BlackBerry maker.

GT ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES INC, $8.39, up 6.46 percent

The solar company said it will buy back up to $100 million of shares, following peers who are snapping up their own shares amid a brutal selloff in the stock market.

TARGET CORP, $53.73, up 1.03 percent

The company posted a much bigger-than-expected jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday as shoppers responded to its 5 percent discount for cardholders.

PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC, $7.68, up 11.63 percent

The company announced pricing of its follow-on offer of $7 million of its common shares at $6.50.

TESSERA TECHNOLOGIES INC, $17.98, up 24.19 percent

The chip technology developer said Korean consumer electronics maker Samsung Electronics Co renewed a license agreement for another five years.

INVENSENSE INC, $9.23, up 23 percent

The chipmaker, which makes motion-sensing chips used in smartphones and gaming devices, opened 11 percent above its offer price of $7.50. It touched a high of $8.95 later in the session.

BOB EVANS FARMS INC, $32.19, down 4.5 percent

The company reported its second quarter results on Tuesday that missed analysts expectations.

FIBERTOWER CORP, $0.31, down 61.45 percent

The company said it missed interest payment on 9.00% convertible senior secured notes due 2012 and its chairman and another board member resigned.

OCH ZIFF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, $8.48, down 7.83 percent

Citigroup cuts target price to $12.00 from $13.00. (Compiled by Rachana Khanzode in Bangalore)