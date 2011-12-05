Dec 5 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
AFFYMAX, Friday close $5.25, up 31 pct on Nasdaq
U.S. FDA staff review Affymax Inc's Peginesatide to treat
anemia associated with chronic renal failure in dialysis
patients.
TALEO, Friday close $32.96, up 13 pct on Nasdaq
Shares of the recruitment-software maker rose two days after
Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion bid for its
rival SuccessFactors. Brokerage firm BMO Capital also
upgraded Taleo's shares on Monday, citing similar reasons.
L&L ENERGY, Friday close $2.97, up 8 pct on Nasdaq
The U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution
businesses in China said its subsidiary signed an agreement with
China Chengtong Metal Corporation (CCMC) to jointly sell one
million tons of coal in China during 2012.
ENTERGY CORP, Friday close $69.64, up 5 pct on NYSE
The company said on Monday it will divest and merge its
electric transmission business with ITC Holdings in a
$1.78 billion deal, as the No.2 U.S. nuclear power plant
operator looks to cut debt.
METLIFE, Friday close $31.76, up 3 pct on NYSE
The life insurer expects operating earnings to rise as much
as 7 percent in 2012, it said on Monday.
RESEARCH IN MOTION, Friday close $16.77, down 2 pct
on Nasdaq
At least four brokerages slashed their price targets on the
BlackBerry maker's U.S.-listed stock, after it warned of lower
profit amid falling sales and an inventory pile up of its
PlayBook tablet.
DOLLAR GENERAL ; Friday close $39.94; up 1 pct on NYSE
The discount retailer raised its full-year adjusted earnings
outlook after posting a quarterly profit above expectations on
strong sales of food items.
(Compiled by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore)