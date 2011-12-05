Dec 5 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:
SUCCESSFACTORS, $39.68, up 51 pct
On Saturday, SAP announced its $3.4 billion
takeover of the web-based services company to help it keep up
with peers in the frenzied race for cloud-computing business.
TALEO, $40.43, up 22 pct
Shares of the recruitment-software maker rose two days after
Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion bid for its
rival SuccessFactors. Brokerage firm BMO Capital also
upgraded Taleo's shares on Monday, citing similar reasons.
AFFYMAX, $6.30, up 20 pct
U.S. FDA staff review Affymax Inc's Peginesatide to treat
anemia associated with chronic renal failure in dialysis
patients.
L&L ENERGY, $3.14, up 5.7 pct
The U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution
businesses in China said its subsidiary signed an agreement with
China Chengtong Metal Corporation (CCMC) to jointly sell one
million tons of coal in China during 2012.
ENTERGY CORP, $72.60, up 4.25 pct
The company said on Monday it will divest and merge its
electric transmission business with ITC Holdings in a
$1.78 billion deal, as the No.2 U.S. nuclear power plant
operator looks to cut debt.
METLIFE, $33.48, up 5.4 pct
The life insurer expects operating earnings to rise as much
as 7 percent in 2012, it said on Monday.
RESEARCH IN MOTION, $16.99, up 1.3 pct on Nasdaq
At least four brokerages slashed their price targets on the
BlackBerry maker's U.S.-listed stock, after it warned of lower
profit amid falling sales and an inventory pile up of its
PlayBook tablet.
(Compiled by Gowri Jayakumar and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in
Bangalore)