Dec 5 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

SUCCESSFACTORS, $39.68, up 51 pct

On Saturday, SAP announced its $3.4 billion takeover of the web-based services company to help it keep up with peers in the frenzied race for cloud-computing business.

TALEO, $40.43, up 22 pct

Shares of the recruitment-software maker rose two days after Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion bid for its rival SuccessFactors. Brokerage firm BMO Capital also upgraded Taleo's shares on Monday, citing similar reasons.

AFFYMAX, $6.30, up 20 pct

U.S. FDA staff review Affymax Inc's Peginesatide to treat anemia associated with chronic renal failure in dialysis patients.

L&L ENERGY, $3.14, up 5.7 pct

The U.S.-based company with coal mining and distribution businesses in China said its subsidiary signed an agreement with China Chengtong Metal Corporation (CCMC) to jointly sell one million tons of coal in China during 2012.

ENTERGY CORP, $72.60, up 4.25 pct

The company said on Monday it will divest and merge its electric transmission business with ITC Holdings in a $1.78 billion deal, as the No.2 U.S. nuclear power plant operator looks to cut debt.

METLIFE, $33.48, up 5.4 pct

The life insurer expects operating earnings to rise as much as 7 percent in 2012, it said on Monday.

RESEARCH IN MOTION, $16.99, up 1.3 pct on Nasdaq

At least four brokerages slashed their price targets on the BlackBerry maker's U.S.-listed stock, after it warned of lower profit amid falling sales and an inventory pile up of its PlayBook tablet.

(Compiled by Gowri Jayakumar and Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)