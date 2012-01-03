Jan 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

HALLIBURTON, Friday's close $34.51

BP has called on contractor Halliburton to pay all costs and expenses it incurred to clean up the 2010 Gulf of Mexico oil spill, which the oil major previously put at around $42 billion.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, Friday's close $22.29

Oil major Total SA signed a $2.3 billion deal with Chesapeake Energy and EnerVest, continuing a trend of European and Asian oil and gas companies buying into U.S. shale plays.

STARBUCKS CORP, $48, up 4.3 pct in pre-market

The company is raising prices by an average of about 1 percent in the U.S. Northeast and Sunbelt regions on Tuesday, a move affecting cities such as New York, Boston, Washington DC, Atlanta, Dallas and Albuquerque.

BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO, Friday's close $35.24

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd named Jeremy Levin, a senior executive at Bristol-Myers Squibb, as chief executive to replace Shlomo Yanai, who had faced criticism from investors for his record in finding a replacement for a top-selling drug.

CATERPILLAR INC, Friday's close $90.60

The world's largest heavy machinery maker forecast China's construction equipment market to grow 10 percent in 2012 and the yuan to strengthen versus the U.S. dollar.

GOLDMAN SACHS, Friday's close $90.43

An advisor to the company has defended the U.S. bank's $2 billion Islamic bond programme against criticism it may contravene religious principles, in a controversy that could affect Western banks' ability to enter the Islamic debt market.

SPRINT NEXTEL CORP, Friday's close $2.34

The company extended a Dec. 31 deadline for LightSquared Inc, with which it may share infrastructure, to get a regulatory clearance for operating a planned telecommunications network.

TIME WARNER CABLE, Friday's close $63.57

The company and Madison Square Garden Company failed to reach an agreement over new pricing to show MSG's sports network, leaving Time Warner subscribers without access to the games in the new year.

AVEO PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Friday's close $17.20

The company said its experimental kidney cancer drug was safer and more effective than an already-approved drug marketed by Bayer and Onyx. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)