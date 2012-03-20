(Corrects last item to say Tiffany shares are up 6.5 pct, not down)

March 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

APPLE INC, $597.30, down 0.6 pct

Apple shares were down a day after they rose 2.6 percent when the company said it will start paying dividends - a regular quarterly payout of $2.65 a share - in July, and buy back up to $10 billion of its stock beginning in the next fiscal year.

ADOBE SYSTEMS INC, $33.06, down 4.2 pct

The maker of Photoshop and Acrobat software said on Monday that revenue growth slowed as sales of its widely used Creative Suite software fell, missing its forecasts, ahead of widely anticipated product launches this quarter.

JEFFERIES GROUP INC, $19.22, up 0.9 pct

Jefferies reported stronger fixed-income trading and underwriting revenue, a signal that Wall Street's most lucrative businesses are staging a comeback. [ID;nL1E8EK14Y]

TARGACEPT, $5.37, down 27 pct

AstraZeneca has thrown in the towel on an experimental antidepressant targeting nicotine receptors after the drug licensed from Targacept failed in two remaining clinical trials.

FRONTLINE, $7.68, down 7 pct

Shares of the tanker operator fell after European Union diplomats on Tuesday postponed a decision on whether to grant any exemptions to insurance provided for Iranian crude shipments when the bloc implements oil sanctions on Iran, an EU diplomat said.

JA SOLAR HOLDINGS CO LTD, $1.70, down 6 pct

JA Solar Holdings Co posted a loss for the third straight quarter hurt by falling prices and a slump in sales, and the Chinese solar company forecast sequentially lower shipments for the first quarter.

TIFFANY & CO, $73.26, up 6.5 pct

The high-end jeweler forecast higher sales for 2012, helped by further expansion in Asia and the Americas, and the company said that after a bumpy holiday season, business so far this year was on track with its projections.

(Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)