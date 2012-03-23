March 23 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

MONSTER WORLDWIDE INC, Thursday's close $9.49, up 4 pct

The company is open to selling all or part of itself and expects to have data ready for potential buyers fairly soon, Chief Executive Sal Iannuzzi said in an interview.

ZYNGA INC, Thursday's close $13.75, down 2 pct

Zynga shareholders will sell about 43 million shares in a secondary offering, the company said in a filing on Friday.

NIKE INC, Thursday's close $110.99

Nike headed into the spring quarter with strong demand and improving margin trends, as the top sporstwear retailer forecast a strong year with plans to cash in on the Olympics.

DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC, Thursday's close $51.83

Darden's Olive Garden chain, which generates almost half of company revenue, posted its first rise in quarterly same-restaurant sales in more than a year, lifting the restaurant operator's quarterly profit.

RANDGOLD RESOURCES, Thursday's close $90.60, down 5 pct

The gold miner said on Thursday its operations in Mali were running normally, despite worries over unrest as renegade soldiers said they had seized power in the West African country.

ORION MARINE GROUP, Thursday's close $7.28, down 3 pct

The civil marine contractor said it expects anemic economic growth and delays in federal spending to continue to pressure its margins in the first half of 2012.

AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER, Thursday's close $38.30

The company said it will retire fewer coal-fired plants than it had anticipated last year, as it seeks approval to modify an 800-megawatt plant instead of shutting it down. (Compiled by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore)