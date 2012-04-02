April 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

AVON PRODUCTS INC, $22.58, up 17 pct

Avon on Monday rejected a $10 billion offer from smaller beauty products company Coty Inc that puts it into play as it faces sliding sales and a bribery probe.

HARTFORD FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, $21.96, up 4 pct

The company plans to repay most of a rescue it received during the financial crisis, buying back debentures and warrants from Germany's Allianz SE for $2.43 billion.

GROUPON INC, $16.26, down 12 pct

The company's shares fell after it unnerved investors by restating its previously fourth-quarter revenue and increased its net loss.

GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC, $45.89, down 3 pct

Global Payments will not know for weeks the cost of a cyber theft revealed Friday, executives of the credit card payment processor said, but they stood by their earlier estimate that no more than 1.5 million cardholder account numbers were compromised in the data breach.

KKR & CO, $15.20, up 2 pct

WPX ENERGY, $17.89, down 1 pct

KKR & Co said it will buy some energy assets straddling parts of Texas and Oklahoma from WPX Energy for $306 million -- the private equity firm's latest acquisition of properties that have become cheaper due to weak natural gas prices.

KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS INC, $1.69, down 66 pct

AETERNA ZENTARIS, $0.74, down 65 pct

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals and Aeterna Zentaris said their experimental drug for colorectal cancer did not meet the main goal of prolonging survival in a late-stage trial.

EXPRESS SCRIPTS INC, $56.95, up 3 pct

MEDCO HEALTH SOULUTIONS INC, $70.30

U.S. antitrust regulators approved Express Scripts's purchase of rival Medco Health, the Federal Trade Commission said on Monday, following a contentious eight-month review.

CABOT OIL & GAS CORP, $32.11, up 3 pct

The company said output at its compressor station in Pennsylvania was down by almost a half when production was restarted on Friday, a day after a fire disrupted natural gas output.

AVI BIOPHARMA INC, $1.10, down 29 pct

A small trial of the U.S.-based company's experimental muscular dystrophy drug met its goal of increasing levels of a key protein, but did not demonstrate that the drug had an impact on walking ability or other clinical endpoints.

THERAVANCE, $22.60, up 16 pct

Glaxosmithkline bet another $212.9 million on the success of lung drug Relovair on Monday by raising its stake in U.S. biotech firm Theravance - its partner on the new medicine - to 26.8 percent.

CIT GROUP INC, $41.95, up 2 pct

The business lender said it will redeem part of its 7 percent senior unsecured notes maturing in 2017, reducing its high-cost debt by $500 million.

APPLE, $614.90, up 3 pct

Foxconn Technology Group will keep on increasing worker salaries in China and cutting the hours of work, Chairman Terry Gou said on Sunday, after it came under fire for poor working conditions for employees making Apple iPhones and iPads.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL CORP, $65.58, up 1 pct

The company said it will incur between $5 million and $7 million in lost production and repair costs after a fire broke out at its Louisiana plant last week.

BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON, $24.45, up 1 pct

A U.S. judge on Friday dismissed five out of nine claims against Bank of New York Mellon over its foreign exchange pricing practices, and shipped off four remaining claims to be tried in different state courts, according to a ruling.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, $125.29, up 1 pct

A private equity fund run by Goldman Sachs, under fire over its business ethics, has agreed to sell back its stake in a media company that critics say facilitates sex trafficking.

GENERAL MOTORS CO, $26.45, down 3 pct

U.S. safety regulators have opened two separate investigations into vehicles made by General Motors and Chrysler Group LLC due to reports of engine fires that in many cases completely engulfed the vehicles in flames.

(Compiled by Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)