April 3 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

CVR ENERGY, Monday close $27.20, up 6 pct premarket

Top shareholder Carl Icahn has moved closer to buying CVR Energy, after the billionaire investor said 55 percent of the crude oil refiner's outstanding shares was tendered to his $2.26 billion offer.

MOLSON COORS BREWING CO, Monday's close $45.66

The company said it will buy eastern European brewer StarBev for 2.65 billion euros ($3.52 billion) to expand in central and eastern European beer markets.

ILLUMINA, Monday's close $51.37

Swiss drugmaker Roche urged Illumina shareholders to put pressure on the U.S. gene sequencing firm to enter takeover talks after its management rejected an improved $6.7 billion bid from Roche on Monday.

GENERAL MOTORS CO, Monday's close $26.76

The company passed an environmental milestone of sorts in March, when it became the first U.S. automaker to sell, in a single month, more than 100,000 cars that can achieve 30 miles per gallon in highway driving, the automaker said on Monday.

NEWS CORP, Monday's close $19.92

The company faces a call to appoint an independent board chairman on concerns Rupert Murdoch's media company needs to pursue more reforms to deal with its phone-hacking scandal and other issues.

SUNOCO INC, Monday's close $38.77

Preferred Sands LLC, a unit of a privately owned Pennsylvania-based investment firm, is seen as a possible frontrunner to buy Sunoco's Philadelphia refinery, two sources familiar with the bidding process said on Monday.

LIFEWAY FOODS INC, Monday's close $9.19

The health food products maker posted a wider fourth-quarter loss hurt by increased spending on advertising and marketing.

GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC, Monday's close $30

The company filed for a secondary offering of up to 7.5 million shares just over two months after the software maker went public in a well-received IPO.

WILLIAMS PARTNERS LP, Monday's close $55.85

The company said it is temporarily diverting natural gas flow from a compressor station in Pennsylvania where a fire had disrupted output.

GANNETT CO, Monday's close $15.40

Moody's lowered its rating on the company's guaranteed senior unsecured note and credit facility a notch to Ba1, citing unavailability of unguaranteed debt on the company's books.

AMGEN INC, Monday's close $68.11

Amgen and British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc announced on Monday a major collaboration deal to jointly develop and sell five biotech drugs currently in Amgen's developmental pipeline.