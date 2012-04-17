GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip from 1-1/2-year high, Trump's yuan remarks in focus
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
(Adds JNJ, Mcmoran Exploration, SRS Labs Inc, Teekay Tankers)
April 17 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:
GOOGLE INC $612.77, up 1 pct
ORACLE CORP $28.82, up 0.64 pct
An Oracle attorney cited emails between top executives at Google as prime evidence that Google took its intellectual property to gain an edge in the lucrative smartphone market, at the start of a high stakes trial between the two tech giants.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON $63.69, down 0.45 pct
The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but revenue fell slightly on anemic sales of medical devices and consumer medicines -- businesses that have been hit by costly recalls in the past two years.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 118.11, up 0.3 pct
The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly earnings thanks to aggressive cost-cutting and strong investment banking and trading revenues, and the Wall Street bank raised its dividend.
COCA-COLA CO, $73.80, up 2 pct
The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly results on Tuesday after the world's largest soft drink maker sold more beverages.
YAHOO INC $14.94, up 1 pct
The company hired PayPal's former head of products to help oversee its newly-formed commerce group, as the Web pioneer looks for new ways to reignite growth.
IBM CORP $205.01, up 1 pct
A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys "R" Us Inc in a global push.
COMERICA INC $31.91, up 3 pct
The U.S. regional bank posted a higher first-quarter profit as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and said it is considering a 50 percent increase in dividend.
SRS LABS INC $9.45, up 38 pct
DTS INC $31.02, 4 pct
Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million including acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.
MCMORAN EXPLORATION CO $8.97, up 3 pct
The oil and natural gas company posted a narrower-than-expected first-quarter loss helped by a 30 percent cut in expenses.
TEEKAY TANKERS $5.93, up 9 pct
Shares of Teekay Tankers rose as much as 11 percent on Tuesday after the company said it will buy 13 vessels from its parent Teekay Corp for $455 million, helping the company focus on product tankers.
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)
* Yuan flat after Trump calls China "grand champions" of FX manipulation
Feb 23 U.S. fishing and conservation groups sued the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday, seeking to protect wild salmon threatened by rising water temperatures attributed in part to climate change in two major rivers of the Pacific Northwest.
SINGAPORE, Feb 24 France's Engie SA, looking to sell a coal-fired power station in Australia that could fetch $1 billion, expects to attract more interest from international firms than local players, its Asia Pacific head said.