April 17 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

GOOGLE INC $612.65, up 1 pct

ORACLE CORP $29.31, up 2 pct

Oracle Corp is trying to obtain a share of Android by asserting its intellectual property rights even though it had nothing to do with the development of the smartphone operating system, an attorney for Google said in court.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON $63.88, down 0.15 pct

The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, but revenue fell slightly on anemic sales of medical devices and consumer medicines -- businesses that have been hit by costly recalls in the past two years.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC 118.52, up 1 pct

The company surprised Wall Street on Tuesday, reporting better-than-expected profit and dialing back risk-taking in ways that are uncharacteristic for the traditionally aggressive investment bank.

COCA-COLA CO, $74.41, up 3 pct

The company posted higher-than-expected quarterly results after it sold more beverages, even in developed markets with economic challenges, fueling hopes that conditions are improving.

FIRST SOLAR INC $23.27, up 12 pct

The company said it would cut production of its thin-film solar panels and slash 2,000 jobs, or about 30 percent of its workforce, as the largest U.S. solar maker speeds up its cost-cutting efforts to keep pace with steep declines in panel prices.

FEDEX CORP $90.42, up 3 pct

The company said on Tuesday it is in talks to possibly buy French express company TATEX, less than two weeks after announcing plans to buy family-owned Polish shipping company Opek Sp. Z o.o.

EXXON MOBIL CORP $85.49, up 2 pct

A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday reversed a decision by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission that had ruled a crude oil pipeline in the central United States owned by Exxon Mobil Corp had market power, and thus the rates it charged had to be capped.

YAHOO INC $15.13, up 2 pct

The company hired PayPal's former head of products to help oversee its newly-formed commerce group, as the Web pioneer looks for new ways to reignite growth.

IBM CORP $206.31, up 2 pct

A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc and Toys "R" Us Inc in a global push.

COMERICA INC $31.79, up 3 pct

The U.S. regional bank posted a higher first-quarter profit as it earned more money from its core banking operations, and said it is considering a 50 percent increase in dividend.

SRS LABS INC $9.42, up 37 pct

DTS INC $30.53, up 3 pct

Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million including acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.

MCMORAN EXPLORATION CO $9.13, up 5 pct

The oil and natural gas producer posted a fourth-quarter loss and forecast a 28 percent fall in full-year output, as it struggles to start commercial production from a new well in the Gulf of Mexico.

TEEKAY TANKERS $5.87, up 8 pct

Shares of Teekay Tankers rose as much as 11 percent on Tuesday after the company said it will buy 13 vessels from its parent Teekay Corp for $455 million, helping the company focus on product tankers.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES INC $43.98, up 10 pct

The company forecast an adjusted quarterly profit above analysts' estimates, helped primarily by an increase in pharmaceutical packaging sales.

(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)