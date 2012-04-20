April 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:
NOVO NORDISK, Thursday close $150.04
The Danish drugmaker rejected a consumer advocacy group's
complaint about its big-selling diabetes drug Victoza as
groundless and said it did not expect U.S. regulators to take
any action.
MICROSOFT CORP, Thursday close $31.01, up 4 pct
The company beat Wall Street's profit forecast as personal
computer sales held up better than expected, lifting its shares
2.5 percent after hours.
SCHLUMBERGER, Thursday close $69.80, up 2 pct
The world's largest oilfield services company reported a
higher quarterly profit on Friday, slightly topping Wall Street
forecasts on strong demand from deepwater drillers.
GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, Thursday close $19.14, up 1 pct
The company reported first-quarter profit that topped
analysts' expectations, helped by strong sales of jet engines
and energy equipment, as well as profit growth at its finance
arm.
JOHNSON CONTROLS, Thursday close $32.35, up 4 pct
The company, which makes batteries and interiors for the
auto industry, reported higher second-quarter earnings on
Friday, helped by new launches of seating and interior programs.
KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP, Thursday close $75.27, up 2 pct
The company posted a bigger-than-expected increase in
quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and
Huggies diapers trimmed costs to deal with some weakness in the
United States.
IDEXX LABORATORIES INC, Thursday close $88.18
The company's profit beat market estimates for the seventh
straight quarter, helped by higher revenue from its pets
business, and the veterinary products maker raised its forecast
for the full year.
DUPONT, Thursday close $52.61
DOW CHEMICAL, Thursday close $34.96
The companies are among chemical firms working with global
automakers who are bracing for a crunch in production, after a
German chemical plant explosion cut a chunk of supply of a nylon
resin used in brake and fuel systems.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Thursday close $63.03
The U.S. healthcare conglomerate, which on Thursday secured
EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc
for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to
close in the current quarter.
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, Thursday close $43.22
A federal judge has narrowed Lehman Brothers Holdings Inc's
$8.6 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase & Co, potentially
reducing how much creditors of what was once the fourth-largest
U.S. investment bank may ultimately recover.
