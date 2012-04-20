April 20 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Friday:

NOVO NORDISK, $150, down 0.02 pct

The Danish drugmaker rejected a consumer advocacy group's complaint about its big-selling diabetes drug Victoza as groundless and said it did not expect U.S. regulators to take any action.

MICROSOFT CORP, $32.21, up 4 pct

Shares of the company rose 4 percent on Friday, after the world's largest software maker reported a quarterly profit ahead of expectations on better-than-expected sales of personal computers.

SCHLUMBERGER, $73.57, up 5 pct

The world's largest oilfield services company reported a higher quarterly profit on Friday, slightly topping Wall Street forecasts, as business outside North American and in deepwater regions improved.

PFIZER INC, $22.42, up 0.4 pct

French food group Danone has raised its offer for Pfizer's infant nutrition business to close to $11 billion in an attempt to outbid rival Nestle NESN.VX, according to news website WanSquare.

GENERAL ELECTRIC CO, $19.34, up 1 pct

The company topped Wall Street's profit and revenue forecasts for the first quarter, helped by strong demand for energy equipment and railroad locomotives.

CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP, $18.14, up 1 pct

The company's chief executive officer or board, or both, should be replaced because of a growing debt pile, the opaque nature of the oil and gas company's finances and CEO Aubrey McClendon's "questionable" transactions with the company, Argus Research oil analyst Phil Weiss said on Friday.

MCDONALD CORP, $97.12, up 2 pct

The company reported higher quarterly profit, on strong sales at established restaurants in the United States and Europe.

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC, $60.20, up 4 pct

The industrial conglomerate reported higher quarterly results and raised its earnings forecast for the full year, saying growth in U.S. and high-growth markets was more than offsetting softness in Europe.

INGERSOLL RAND PLC, $39.89, down 1 pct

The company reported quarterly results on Friday.

JOHNSON CONTROLS, $32.88, up 2 pct

The company, which makes batteries and interiors for the auto industry, reported higher second-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by new launches of seating and interior programs.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP, $76.55, up 2 pct

The company posted a bigger-than-expected increase in quarterly profit on Friday as the maker of Kleenex tissues and Huggies diapers trimmed costs and saw growth overseas mitigate some weakness in the United States.

IDEXX LABORATORIES INC, $83.67, down 5 pct

The company's profit beat market estimates for the seventh straight quarter, helped by higher revenue from its pets business, and the veterinary products maker raised its forecast for the full year.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, $13.25, down 2 pct

GREAT WOLF RESORTS, $7.99, up 8 pct

The private equity firm raised its offer to acquire Great Wolf Resorts to $7.85 per share, above rival bidder KSL Capital Partners' most recent offer.

POPULAR INC, $1.88, up 3 pct

Puerto Rico's largest lender posted a quarterly profit above analyst estimates as its service fees grew.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON, $63.54, up 1 pct

The U.S. healthcare conglomerate, which on Thursday secured EU clearance to purchase Swiss medical device maker Synthes Inc for about $21 billion, said it expects the deal to close in the current quarter.

(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)