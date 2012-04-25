April 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:
APPLE INC, $609.24, up 9 pct
Wall Street extended its love affair with Apple Inc as
strong iPhone sales allayed concerns it was losing market share
in the cut-throat smartphone market, with analysts again rushing
to raise price targets on the shares of the world's most
valuable company.
MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC, $51.48, up 6 pct
The communications equipment maker reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by a 11 percent
jump in sales to government customers, and forecast
second-quarter results in line with estimates.
BOEING CO, $7 5.95 , up 4 pct
The company turned in a stronger-than-expected quarterly
profit on Wednesday, helped by increased commercial aircraft
sales, while industry experts praised the company's effort to
boost airplane production to meet rising demand. [I D :nL2E8FP1QO]
CATERPILLAR INC, $102.82, down 5 pct
Concerns about a slowdown in China and other key emerging
markets overshadowed Caterpillar's better-than-expected rise in
first-quarter profit, sending its shares down 5 percent during
Wednesday's trading session.
ELI LILLY & CO, $40. 56 , up 2 pct
The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
as its Zyprexa schizophrenia drug took a milder drubbing from
generics than Wall Street feared, and other products, including
its Cymbalta anti-depressant, showed double-digit sales growth.
CORNING INC, $14.1 0 , up 6 pct
The specialty glass maker reported a lower first-quarter
profit but said it expected price declines in LCD glass to
moderate significantly in the current quarter, sending shares up
more than 5 percent on Wednesday.
MOSAIC CO, $53.36, up 4 pct
The company said it now expects fertilizer sales to be at
the top end of a previously announced forecast.
LITHIA MOTORS INC, $26.40, up 6 pct
The auto dealer's quarterly profit beat market estimates as
demand for new vehicles spurred sales, and the company raised
its second-quarter earnings forecast.
OWENS CORNING, $3 3.10 , down 4 pct
The building materials maker reported a first-quarter loss
as it took charges related to cost reductions, including
facility closures in Europe.
ICONIX BRAND GROUP INC, $14.56, down 14 pct
The company, which licenses shoe and clothing brands to
retailers and manufacturers, reported lower-than-expected
quarterly results as sales fell, prompting the company to cut
its full-year forecast.
HESS CORP < HES.N >, $51.38, down 7 pct
The company started up its rail shipment facility in April
that moves 25,000 barrels-per-day of Bakken crude oil out of
North Dakota to a terminal in St. James, Louisiana, company
officials said in their earnings conference call on Wednesday.
[ID: nL2E8FP78I]
NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD, $16.80, up 5 pct
Nabors Industries, owner of the world's largest
land-drilling fleet, expects its hydraulic fracturing business
to weather this year better than others as the market squeezes
out excess pressure pumping supply.
W.R. GRACE & CO, $5 8.21 , up 5 pct
The c hemicals maker 's quarterly profit jumped 12 percent and
beat analysts' estimates on higher pricing of its products and a
jump in sales in emerging markets.
THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC < TMO.N >, $54.88, up 4 pct
The l aboratory equipment maker reported a
higher-than-expected first-quarter profit on Wednesday on
increased sales of analytical instruments. [I D:nL2E8FP0YU]
CARPENTER TECHNOLOGY CORP, $56.06, up 7 pct
The titanium alloys maker posted quarterly earnings that
beat analysts' estimates and forecast a 70 percent rise in its
full-year operating profit as growth in the aerospace sector
continues to drive demand.
PROGRESS SOFTWARE CORP, $23.39, up 5 pct
The business software maker said it will sell 10 non-core
product lines and cut about 10 to 15 percent of its workforce.
RPC INC, $9.77, up 5 pct
The company's quarterly profit beat analysts' estimates on
higher oil-directed drilling, but the oilfield services and
equipment provider continued to flag concerns over declining
gas-focused drilling.
ROCKWOOD HOLDINGS INC, $5 3 , up 8 pct
Rockwood Holdings continued its run of market-topping
earnings as the specialty chemicals company was able to pass on
increased raw material prices to customers in the form of price
hikes.
ZIPCAR INC < ZIP.O >, $12.55, down 9 pct
The company posted a narrower-than-expected quarterly loss
on higher membership, but the U.S. car-sharing industry leader
forecast second-quarter revenue below market estimates.
[ID :nL3E8FP9HV]
DANA HOLDING CORP, $15.14, up 9 pct
The auto parts supplier posted a quarterly profit that beat
analysts' expectations as demand for commercial and off-highway
vehicles boosted sales, and the company declared a
second-quarter dividend.
TUPPERWARE BRANDS CORP, $63.72, up 6 pct
The company reported better-than-expected quarterly results,
helped by a rise in sales in emerging markets like Asia and
South America.
HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC, $52. 91 , up 5 pct
The company reported a stronger-than-expected rise in
quarterly profit on Wednesday, saying U.S. consumer finances are
on the mend, young riders are embracing its brand and it will
ship more motorcycles this year than it had expected in January.
DELTA AIR LINES INC, $10.34, down 1 pct
The company reported a quarterly operating loss, but said it
expects profits for the current second quarter and full year
despite higher fuel costs.
NASDAQ OMX GROUP INC, $25.12, down 1 pct
The company declared its first quarterly dividend on
Wednesday, but said first-quarter net earnings declined due in
part to lower U.S. trading volumes for stocks and derivatives.
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)