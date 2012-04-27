April 27 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Friday:

AMAZON.COM INC, $223.84, up 14 pct

Shares of the company rose 14 percent after the world's largest Internet retailer reported a surprise increase in gross margins, prompting a slew of price target increases by analysts.

CRAY INC, $10.79, up 21 pct

Shares of the supercomputer maker jumped 20 percent to their highest in two-and-a-half years on Friday after the company's quarterly results blew past estimates, boosted by a string of customer wins.

JAZZ PHARMACEUTICALS PLC, $51.83, up 14 pct

The company said it would buy EUSA Pharma for about $700 million to gain access to the private company's enzyme treatment for a kind of cancer.

ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS, $9.12, down 43 pct

The company's shares plunged 42 percent on Friday, after the company forecast weak full-year earnings, hurt by software development costs and weaker bookings.

DIGI INTERNATIONAL INC, $9.40, down 15 pct

Shares of the company plunged, after the computer networking equipment maker's quarterly revenue fell short of estimates and it slashed its full-year sales outlook.

AWARE INC, $6.09, up 63 pct

The software maker said it will sell some patents related to WiFi and 4G LTE to Intel Corp for about $75 million, sending its shares up 70 percent.

COVENTRY HEALTH CARE INC, $28.74, down 12 pct

The insurer reported quarterly profit that was slightly lower than expected, hurt by high costs in its Medicaid plans for low-income Americans.

FORD MOTOR CO, $12.04, up 1 pct

The company reported a fall in quarterly profit on weakness outside North America but still beat analyst expectations, leading to a slight uptick in its stock price on Friday.

PROCTER & GAMBLE CO, $64.91, down 3 pct

The company lowered its profit outlook for the year on Friday on weakness in developed markets, decisions by competitors against matching its price increases for some products, and pricing pressure in Venezuela.

NEWELL RUBBERMAID INC, $18.77, up 5 pct

The company reported higher-than-expected quarterly profit on Friday, boosted by higher prices and cost cuts.

LAZARD LTD, $27.20, up 1 pct

The company's first-quarter earnings dropped sharply because of higher costs, but the boutique investment bank beat analyst expectations by a wide margin when excluding a previously announced charge related to severance packages.

ARKANSAS BEST CORP, $16.13, down 7 pct

The U.S. trucker reported a wider-than-expected quarterly loss, hurt by higher costs and lower daily tonnage levels.

VF CORP, $151.25, down 2 pct

The company reported first-quarter results on Friday.

DTE ENERGY, $56.21, down 1 pct

U.S. utility DTE Energy said its quarterly profit fell as the warm winter resulted in lower heating bills for their customers.

(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)