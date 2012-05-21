May 21 May 21 Some U.S. stocks on the move on Monday:

EATON CORP, $43.12, up 1.7 pct

COOPER INDUSTRIES, $70.80, up 27 pct

The diversified industrial manufacturer said it will buy electrical equipment maker Cooper Industries for $11.8 billion in cash and stock, paying a 29 percent premium to broaden its services to the electrical industry.

FACEBOOK INC, $33.85, down 11.5 pct

The company's shares slid below their $38 issue price on Monday as support from underwriters of the initial public offering dissipated after its Friday debut.

JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, $32.71, down 2.3 pct

The company has suspended repurchases of its stock while it tries to get out of money-losing derivatives trades that have cost it at least $2 billion, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Monday.

YAHOO INC, $15.47, up 1 pct

Chinese Internet entrepreneur Jack Ma's Alibaba Group is buying back up to half of Yahoo Inc's 40 percent stake for $7.1 billion in a deal that moves the Chinese e-commerce leader closer to a public listing.

PEREGRINE PHARMACEUTICALS, $0.52, up 20 pct

The biopharmaceutical company said its experimental drug to treat a type of lung cancer doubled response rates in patients in a mid-stage trial.

JAMBA INC, $1.93, up 4 pct

The operator of Jamba Juice stores raised its full-year forecast for same-store sales and profit margin due to strong demand for its health juices and foods.

DAVITA INC, $85.42, up 6 pct

The biggest U.S. operator of dialysis clinics has agreed to buy privately held HealthCare Partners for about $4.42 billion in cash and stock to expand into new markets to help offset potential revenue pressures in its main business.

APPLE INC $549, up 3.5 pct

The chief executives of Apple and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd come face to face on Monday in court-directed mediation in the United States over a dispute in which the iPhone maker claims the Korean firm has "slavishly" copied some of its products.

GOOGLE INC, $605.75, up 1 pct

MOTOROLA MOBILITY HOLDINGS $39.97, up 2 pct

China said on Sunday it had granted conditional approval to Google's plans to acquire Motorola Mobility Holdings, clearing the last regulatory obstacle to a deal that will help the search company's plans to develop its own smartphones.

NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP, $23.08, up 11 pct

The company said it will buy equity interests in High Sierra Energy LP and its general partner for $693 million to add crude oil transportation and water treatment services to its offering.

LOWE'S COS INC, $25.70, down 10 pct

The world's second-largest home improvement chain cut its fiscal-year earnings outlook and said demand slowed toward the end of the traditionally strong first quarter, sending its shares down.

SMITH & WESSON HOLDING CORP, $6.48, up 4 pct

The gunmaker estimated quarterly sales above analysts' expectations as demand for its pistols and rifles rose.

RADIAN GROUP INC, $2.33, up 15 pct

The company's shareholder Clinton Group pushed the mortgage insurer to disclose more information about its business to potential suitors, saying it was aware of at least one former industry executive keen on acquiring the company.

(Compiled by Tanya Agrawal in Bangalore)