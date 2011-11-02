Nov 2 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

HUNTSMAN CORP , $ 12.00, up 9 percent

The company posted a third-quarter adjusted profit that beat analysts' estimates, and the chemicals maker said it expected an impact from some restructuring changes beginning in the first quarter.

GARMIN LTD , $38.20, up 12 percent

The company posted a lower quarterly profit as shipments fell, but the No.1 U.S. navigation device maker raised its full-year forecast on higher margins.

COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY , $ 67.50, down 5 percent

U.S.-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates and gave a strong fourth-quarter outlook, as robust demand from its clients drove growth across all its business units.

INTEL CORP , Tuesday close $23.90

Microsoft Corp helping ARM Holdings in its server market venture could pose a threat to Intel's dominance in server chips, BMO Capital Markets said, downgrading Intel to "market perform" from "outperform".

MELA SCIENCES INC , $5.90, up 10 percent

The company said U.S. health regulators approved its skin-cancer detecting device MelaFind.

(Compiled by Fareha Khan in Bangalore)