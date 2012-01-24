Jan 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

STARBUCKS CORP, Monday's close $47.34

The world's biggest coffee chain plans to sell beer and wine in as many as 12 cafes in Atlanta and Southern California by the end of the year, as it expands beyond its well-known coffee.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, Monday's close $33.19

The chip maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter chip sales as customers in a broad array of industries replenished depleted inventories.

MACY'S INC, Monday's close $35.09

MARTHA STEWART LIVING Monday's close $4.30

The department store operator is suing Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia Inc, accusing the company of breach of contract for entering into an agreement to sell certain products at stores run by its rival J.C. Penney Co Inc.

DUPONT, Monday's close $49.35

The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit as strong agricultural sales helped offset a drop in volume in every other business unit.

BAKER HUGHES, Monday close $47.73, down 2 pct premarket

The oilfield services provider missed analysts' estimate as quarterly profit dropped 6 percent, hurt by a rise in costs and issues at its pressure pumping business.

ASHLAND, Monday's close $60.54

The chemical maker posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, helped mostly by strong sales of specialty ingredients used in the drug and food industries.

SPX CORP, Monday's close $66.42

The diversified manufacturer plans to sell its automotive service business to Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15 billion in cash as it looks to focus on its core flow technology segment.

WATSON PHARMACEUTICALS INC, Monday's close $57.21

The world's fifth-largest generic drugmaker expects its 2012 profit to rise between roughly 10 percent to 17 percent, which falls short of Wall Street's average target.

SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP, Monday's close $1.63, up 7 pct premarket

The bank posted a fourth-quarter profit, as it benefited from a drop in provisions for bad loans.

EMC CORP Monday's close $23.44

The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC Monday's close $41.87

The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on a 12 percent rise in product sales, citing its success in boosting sales of its motorcycles beyond its core market of baby boomers. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)