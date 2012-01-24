Jan 24 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Tuesday:

MCDONALD'S CORP $99.26, down 2 pct

The world's biggest hamburger chain reported quarterly profit that beat analysts' estimates, as sales, which were already outpacing competitors, picked up strength in December.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON $65.21, up 0.32 pct

The diversified healthcare company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings but took big charges for product recalls, and forecast 2012 earnings below analysts' estimates amid continuing weak U.S. sales and the negative impact of the stronger dollar.

TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC $58.98, down 2 pct

The insurer reported a smaller profit for the fourth quarter, as it released less money from its reserves than a year earlier, though it also reported its biggest rate increases in eight years as the industry returned to pricing power.

VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS $37.47, down 2 pct

The company posted a quarterly loss due to a non-cash pension charge and high costs from strong sales of the Apple Inc iPhone.

COACH INC $67.42, up 5 pct

The upscale leather goods maker posted higher-than-expected profit and sales for the holiday quarter, helped by its growing favor with male shoppers.

KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP $71.22, down 3 pct

The company posted a smaller-than-expected rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Tuesday as cost cuts and a lower share count were not enough to overcome soft demand in businesses such as North American diapers and some higher costs.

TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC, $32.86, down 1 pct

The chip maker reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter chip sales as customers in a broad array of industries replenished depleted inventories.

DUPONT, $48.98, down 1 pct

The company's quarterly revenue missed Wall Street expectations as a sharp drop in demand, especially for solar and electronic materials, offset higher prices.

BAKER HUGHES, $46.20, down 3 pct

The oilfield services provider missed analysts' estimate as quarterly profit dropped 6 percent, hurt by a rise in costs and issues at its pressure pumping business.

SPX CORP, $69.01, up 4 pct

The diversified manufacturer plans to sell its automotive service business to Germany's Robert Bosch GmbH for $1.15 billion in cash as it looks to focus on its core flow technology segment.

EMC CORP $24.44, up 4 pct

The world's biggest maker of corporate data storage equipment reported quarterly earnings and revenue ahead of Wall Street forecasts.

HARLEY-DAVIDSON INC

The U.S. motorcycle maker reported a better-than-expected fourth-quarter profit on a 12 percent rise in product sales, citing its success in boosting sales of its motorcycles beyond its core market of baby boomers.

PEABODY ENERGY CORP $35.40, down 5.6 pct

The miner's fourth-quarter profit jumped, but it missed Wall Street expectations and said U.S. coal consumption will be hurt by slow economic growth this year.

JARDEN CORP $33.11, up 8 pct

The diversified consumer products company's forecast fourth-quarter revenue slightly above expectations and said it would accelerate stock buybacks.

INTERDIGITAL INC $36.68, down 17 pct

The company had said on Monday it had failed to find any takers for the entire company, but would continue to look for buyers for its patent portfolio and enter licensing partnerships.

BIOLINERX LTD $6.29, up 91 pct

The Israeli company said it signed an agreement with French drugmaker Genoscience to develop and market BioLineRx's experimental hepatitis C treatment. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)