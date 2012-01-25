Jan 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Wednesday:
APPLE INC Tuesday's close $420.41, up 7 pct
premarket
The world's most valuable technology corporation's quarterly
results blew past Wall Street's expectations after U.S.
consumers snapped up near-unprecedented numbers of iPhones and
iPads.
WELLPOINT INC Tuesday's close $69.40
The health insurer posted a sharply lower quarterly profit,
hurt by high medical claims for its Medicare plans for the
elderly, and it issued a 2012 profit forecast that could fall
short of Wall Street's target.
ILLUMINA INC Tuesday's close 37.69, up 32.7 pct
premarket
Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in cash
to buy the U.S. gene sequencing company in an unfriendly
takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss drugmaker into
the gene technology field.
CITIGROUP INC Tuesday's close $29.90
The bank may consider further restructuring of its
securities and banking unit if the business does not see
meaningful revenue recovery over the course of 2012, Chief
Financial Officer John Gerspach said on a conference call.
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC Tuesday's close $108.87, down
1 pct premarket
MORGAN STANLEY Tuesday's close $18.14, down 1 pct
premarket
JP Morgan downgraded stocks of Goldman Sachs and Morgan
Stanley to "neutral" from "overweight" saying capital levels at
the banks could be significantly hit if the proposal to replace
credit rating agencies for calculating market-specific risks is
implemented.
TE CONNECTIVITY LTD Tuesday's close $35.71
The electronic connector maker reported a
lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid weak industrial demand
in Europe and Japan and soft sales to makers of appliances and
consumer electronics.
ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES INC Tuesday's close $6.53,
down 4 pct premarket
The PC chipmaker forecast lower quarterly revenue as a
shortage of hard drives and a shaky economy hurt PC makers.
BLACKSTONE GROUP LP Tuesday's close $16.09
Private equity investment house has raised more than $6
billion for a real estate opportunity fund, which eventually
could match its current $11 billion fund, a source familiar with
the matter said on Tuesday.
POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Tuesday's close $62.69
The all-terrain vehicle maker continued its strong run of
results riding on increased market share for its off-road
vehicles, but gave a cautious outlook for the year as consumer
spending slows in the United States and Europe.
TEXTRON INC Tuesday's close $21.61, up 9 pct
premarket
The diversified U.S. manufacturer reported a quarterly loss
after taking a hefty charge to write down the value of loans on
golf courses -- a hangover from the financial crisis.
ZYNGA INC Tuesday's close $9.71, up 1.4 pct
premarket
Analysts at J.P. Morgan Securities and Barclays Capital
started the coverage of the online games developer with
"overweight" rating saying new games and its recent mobile foray
will help Zynga maintain its lead in the social gaming market.
(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore;)