Jan 25 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

APPLE INC $449.43, up 7 pct

Skyrocketing demand for its iPhone and iPad helped the world's most valuable company trounce Wall Street expectations after a rare miss last quarter, and analysts raised their price targets on the stock by up to $100.

YAHOO INC $15.61, down 0.51 pct

Wall Street analysts flagged the decline in the company's core display advertising revenue as a concern, a day after the company posted quarterly results in line with market expectations.

BOEING CO $74.03, down 2 pct

The plane-maker reported a quarterly profit that topped Wall Street forecasts on stronger commercial airplane deliveries, but its 2012 earnings forecast was lower than expected.

CITIGROUP INC $29.46, down 1 pct

The bank may consider further restructuring of its securities and banking unit if the business does not see meaningful revenue recovery over the course of 2012, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on a conference call.

US AIRWAYS GROUP $7.12, up 11 pct

DELTA AIR LINES INC $10.20, up 8 pct

The carriers reported much stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results on Wednesday as they raised fares, offsetting a surge in fuel prices.

XEROX CORP $8.22, down 5 pct

The company reported fourth-quarter results in line with estimates.

ABBOTT LABORATORIES $55.24, down 1 pct

The diversified healthcare company reported quarterly sales well below forecasts as weak demand for heart stents and other vascular products weighed on results.

CONOCOPHILLIPS $70.92, up 0.4 pct

The oil and gas company posted higher quarterly earnings, topping Wall Street forecasts as strong crude oil prices offset a weaker performance by its refineries.

OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP $99.67, down 1 pct

The fourth-largest U.S. oil company reported a jump in quarterly profit on Wednesday on rising U.S. output and strong crude oil prices.

CORNING INC $13.43, down 8 pct

The specialty glass maker's profit was cut by more than half in the fourth quarter, as it faced declines in LCD glass prices globally.

WELLPOINT INC $64.34, down 7 pct

The health insurer posted a sharply lower quarterly profit, hurt by high medical claims for its Medicare plans for the elderly, and it issued a 2012 profit forecast that could fall short of Wall Street's target.

ILLUMINA INC $52.66, up 40 pct

Roche Holding AG is offering $5.7 billion in cash to buy the U.S. gene sequencing company in an unfriendly takeover bid that marks a major play by the Swiss drugmaker into the gene technology field.

GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC $106.63, down 2 pct

MORGAN STANLEY $106.66, down 2 pct

JP Morgan downgraded both stocks to "neutral" from "overweight" saying capital levels at the banks could be significantly hit if the proposal to replace credit rating agencies for calculating market-specific risks is implemented.

TE CONNECTIVITY LTD $31.49, down 12 pct

The electronic connector maker reported a lower-than-expected quarterly profit amid weak industrial demand in Europe and Japan and soft sales to makers of appliances and consumer electronics.

NVIDIA CORP $14.30, down 4 pct

JMP Securities downgraded the graphics-chip maker to "underperform" on Wednesday, a day after the company cut its quarterly sales outlook over a shortage of hard drives.

TEXTRON INC $24.49, up 13 pct

The diversified U.S. manufacturer posted earnings from continuing operations that beat expectations. (Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)