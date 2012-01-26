Jan 26 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

TIME WARNER CABLE INC, Wednesday's close $69.11

The No. 2 U.S. cable provider's quarterly profit rose as it added more residential customers for its broadband services than it had expected.

NETFLIX INC, Wednesday's close $95.04

The video rental company signed up more U.S. subscribers than expected in the fourth quarter, reversing a wave of defections triggered by a series of high-profile missteps last year.

BOEING CO, Wednesday's close $75.36

The world's largest aerospace and defense company said on Wednesday that a pension expense larger than Wall Street had anticipated would weigh on its 2012 earnings, but it handed investors good news with expectations for increased commercial aircraft deliveries this year.

SARA LEE CORP, Wednesday's close $19.03

The company said it had agreed to buy full rights of Senseo coffee systems from Philips Electronics NV PHG.AS for 170 million euros ($220.5 million), its latest move intended to bolster its international coffee and tea business.

YUM BRANDS, Wednesday's close $62.27

Option investors appear to have worries about the company taking out protection against a share price decline ahead of the fast-food chain's quarterly report early next month, analysts say.

AMAZON.COM INC, Wednesday's close $187.80

The company, which reports its figures on Jan. 31, is expected to barely make a profit in the crucial fourth quarter and 2012 might not be much better as the largest Internet retailer keeps spending on new ventures, testing the patience of investors.

ILLUMINA INC, Wednesday's close $55.15

Roche Holding AG's hostile bid for U.S. gene-sequencing company is likely to be a protracted battle lasting well into 2012 based on Roche's past deal playbook and possible regulatory hurdles.

CONOCOPHILLIPS, Wednesday's close $70.61

The gas producer will wait for a rebound in U.S. natural gas prices before it begins to invest in fields that lack crude oil or other liquids content, Chief Financial Officer Jeff Sheets told Reuters on Wednesday.

LOCKHEED MARTIN, Wednesday's close $82.24

The company forecast broadly flat sales and operating profit for 2012, with a record high order backlog helping it to cope with cuts in U.S. defense spending.

POTASH CORP, Wednesday's close $45.23, down 4 pct premarket

The world's biggest fertilizer maker reported lower-than-expected quarterly earnings on Thursday, after demand for the crop nutrient potash slipped. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)