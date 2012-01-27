Jan 27 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Friday:
EASTMAN CHEMICAL CO Thursday's close $47.12
SOLUTIA INC Thursday's close $19.51, up 38 pct
premarket
Eastman, which makes chemicals, plastics and fiber, agreed
to buy specialty chemical maker Solutia Inc for about $3.38
billion in cash and stock to expand its presence in Asia
Pacific.
PROCTER & GAMBLE CO Thursday's close $64.80, down 1
pct premarket
The household products maker's quarterly profit plunged 49
percent, as it took an impairment charge against its appliance
and salon professional products businesses.
NEWELL RUBBERMAID INC Thursday's close $17.43, up 2
pct premarket
The maker of Sharpie markers reported better-than-expected
quarterly results on Friday, benefiting from strong demand in
emerging markets and market share gains in North America, and
forecast higher sales and profit this year.
FORD MOTOR CO Thursday's close $12.79, down 6 pct
premarket
The auto maker reported a lower-than-expected fourth-quarter
profit on Friday due to higher commodity costs and losses in its
automotive operations in Europe and Asia.
GOOGLE INC Thursday's close $568.10
A leading lawmaker on privacy issues said on Thursday he
would ask for a probe into whether recently announced changes in
how the search giant handles consumer data violated an agreement
it made with the U.S. Federal Trade Commission.
FREEPORT MCMORAN COPPER & GOLD INC Thursday's close
$46.50
The miner will appoint a new chief executive at its
Indonesian unit, the company said on Friday, as it looks to turn
the page after it made an agreement last month to end a
crippling three-month strike.
RESEARCH IN MOTION LTD Thursday's close $16.26
Reclusive investor V. Prem Watsa, known as "the Warren
Buffett of the North," raised his stake in the BlackBerry maker
to 5.12 percent.
AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC Thursday's close
$25.14
The insurer's Chairman Steve Miller said on Thursday the
company may eventually want to buy a life insurer outside the
United States, including possibly a larger stake in the spun-off
Asian unit AIA Group Ltd, as confidence in its
turnaround grows.
OSHKOSH CORP Thursday's close $24.80
The U.S. truckmaker and activist investor Carl Icahn square
off at the company's annual meeting on Friday, when shareholders
vote on the billionaire's proposed slate of six directors.
JUNIPER NETWORKS Thursday's close $22.62
RIVERBED TECHNOLOGY INC Thursday's close $29.92,
down 11 pct premarket
The network equipment makers disappointed investors with
their gloomy first-quarter outlooks that were below
expectations, raising fears that demand for companies that help
manage Internet traffic may be weak for some time.
CARNIVAL CORP Thursday's close $30.48
The company, whose luxury cruise liner Costa Concordia
capsized off the coast of Italy, was sued by a crew member in a
first of what may be multiple U.S. lawsuits seeking class-action
status over the disaster, court documents show.
(Compiled by Eileen Anupa Soreng in Bangalore)