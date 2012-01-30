Jan 30 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Monday:

EXXON MOBIL $84.8, down 1.2 pct

Japanese refiner TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK said on Monday its decision to buy out a controlling stake held by U.S. oil major ExxonMobil in itself for nearly $4 billion was not triggered by Tokyo's moves to force industry re-alignment.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP $7.07, down 3 pct

The corporate and investment bank is shaking up the leadership of its investment bank as it looks to find its footing in a difficult market environment.

PHARMERICA CORP $12.55, down 12.3 pct

U.S. antitrust regulators moved on Friday to block Omnicare's $441 million bid to buy rival PharMerica Corp , saying the combination would harm competition and allow Omnicare to raise the price of drugs for the frailest of the elderly.

PROCTER & GAMBLE CO $63.11, down 1.9 pct

P&G cut its full-year profit forecast because of the strong dollar, and its quarterly profit plunged 49 percent as the world's largest household products maker wrote down the value of its appliance and salon-professional products businesses.

CITIGROUP $30.23, down 2.07 pct

The bank's chairman, Richard Parsons, is considering giving up the position to focus on other interests, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the situation.

HAEMONETICS CORP $65.94, down 0.5 pct

The blood-processing systems maker reported quarterly results above Wall Street estimates helped by the extension of several key plasma contracts and higher sales of disposables as blood collectors and hospitals continued to cut costs.

KODIAK OIL & GAS CORP $9.21, down 1.9 pct

The oil and gas company said it faced mechanical issues at its wells in the fourth quarter, but forecast a five-fold increase in sales volumes for the quarter.

PEP BOYS - MANNY, MOE & JACK $14.89, up 23 pct

The Pennsylvania-based company agreed to be bought by private equity firm Gores Group for about $791 million after years of trying to sell itself.

CELL THERAPEUTICS INC $1.07, down 20 pct

The Seattle-based company said on Monday it has voluntarily withdrawn the marketing application for its cancer drug, sending its shares down 17 percent before the bell.

SPRINT NEXTEL CORP $2.13, down 1.8 pct

Sprint has agreed to give LightSquared -- a telecom start-up backed by hedge fund manager Philip Falcone -- another month and a half to overcome interference concerns surrounding a wireless service LightSquared wants to build using Sprint equipment.

CARNIVAL CORP $29.93, down 1.8 pct

The company said on Monday it would take a hit of $155 million to $175 million against its net income in fiscal 2012, blaming the Costa Concordia cruise ship catastrophe. [IDL:nL2E8CU4J3]

WENDY'S CO $5.10, down 2.1 pct

The hamburger chain forecast 2012 earnings growth below Wall Street's target due to relocation costs and higher prices for ingredients like fresh beef, sending its shares down 2.3 percent.

(Compiled by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)