Feb 1 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

AMAZON.COM $175.01, down 9.9 pct

The online retailer's shares fell about 9 percent in premarket trade after heavy spending on expansion led to a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit, prompting the online retailer to warn of an impending quarterly loss.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY $24.89, up 17.7 pct

The hard drive maker expects unit shipments to jump by nearly a third this quarter, even though worldwide inventories remain squeezed as its suppliers' factories recover from last year's floods in Thailand.

BOSTON PROPERTIES INC $104.90, up 0.8 pct

The real estate investment trust which owns high-end office buildings, posted earnings that nearly doubled over a year earlier when it recorded charges for the early extinguishment of debt and the repurchase of senior notes.

APPLE INC $455.88, down 0.13 pct

The world's largest technology company has hired Dixons Chief Executive John Browett, who revived the British electronics retailer by emphasizing customer service, to lead the iPad maker's global retail expansion.

BROADCOM CORP $36.36 up 5.8 pct

The maker of chips used in a range of products including cellphones and set-top boxes, posted quarterly adjusted earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and its first-quarter revenue forecast reassured investors who sent its shares up almost 3 percent in after-hours trading.

EXXON MOBIL $84.04, up 0.4 pct

The world's largest publicly traded oil company reported quarterly earnings that narrowly beat expectations, on higher oil prices and asset sales of about $1 billion, but the company's shares dropped nearly 2 percent as its oil and gas production fell short of estimates.

NYSE EURONEXT $26.72, up 0.6 pct

European Union regulators have blocked the merger of exchange operators Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to avoid giving them a stranglehold on the European futures market.

NASDAQ OMX GROUP $25.42, up 2.6 pct

The Nasdaq Stock Market parent's quarterly profit fell, due in part to expenses associated with debt refinancing, the impairment of an available-for-sale investment security and merger and strategic initiatives.

DENDREON CORP $14.11, up 4 pct

Longtime Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Gold will step down from the post after the disappointing launch of the company's prostate cancer drug.

MEDIVATION INC $65.50 , up 18 pct

The company's shares soared to their life-high a day after a late-stage trial data showed the company's experimental prostate cancer pill caused fewer serious side effects in patients than a placebo treatment.

(Compiled by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)