Feb 1 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

AMAZON.COM $177.63, down 8.6 pct

The online retailer's shares fell about 9 percent in premarket trade after heavy spending on expansion led to a sharp drop in fourth-quarter profit, prompting the online retailer to warn of an impending quarterly loss.

SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY $25.58, up 21.1 pct

The hard drive maker expects unit shipments to jump by nearly a third this quarter, even though worldwide inventories remain squeezed as its suppliers' factories recover from last year's floods in Thailand.

BOSTON PROPERTIES INC $105.45, up 1.3 pct

The real estate investment trust which owns high-end office buildings, posted earnings that nearly doubled over a year earlier when it recorded charges for the early extinguishment of debt and the repurchase of senior notes.

BROADCOM CORP $37.16 up 8.2 pct

The maker of chips used in a range of products including cellphones and set-top boxes posted quarterly adjusted earnings that beat Wall Street expectations and its first-quarter revenue forecast reassured investors who sent its shares up almost 3 percent in after-hours trading.

EXXON MOBIL $84.27, up 0.6 pct

The world's largest publicly traded oil company reported quarterly earnings that narrowly beat expectations, on higher oil prices and asset sales of about $1 billion, but the company's shares dropped nearly 2 percent as its oil and gas production fell short of estimates.

NYSE EURONEXT $26.49, up 0.3 pct

European Union regulators have blocked the merger of exchange operators Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext to avoid giving them a stranglehold on the European futures market.

DENDREON CORP $14.38, up 5.89 pct

Longtime Chief Executive Officer Mitchell Gold will step down from the post after the disappointing launch of the company's prostate cancer drug.

MEDIVATION INC $68.37 , up 23.4 pct

The company's shares soared to their life-high a day after a late-stage trial data showed the company's experimental prostate cancer pill caused fewer serious side effects in patients than a placebo treatment.

NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP $59.9, up 3 pct

The weapons manufacturer posted an 80 percent increase in fourth-quarter profit but said earnings and sales would drop in 2012 given the challenging U.S. defense spending environment.

(Compiled by Maneesha Tiwari in Bangalore)