Feb 16 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Thursday:

VF CORP, $147.00, up 3 pct

The company reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, boosted by results at its outdoor gear chain The North Face despite a warm winter that has slowed outerwear sales at many retailers.

STRAYER EDUCATION INC, $103.51, down 10 pct

The company posted a lower quarterly profit and forecast a weak start to 2012, as new student sign-ups fell for the fifth straight quarter.

ADVANCE AUTO PARTS INC, $84.12, up 6 pct

The U.S. auto parts retail chain posted quarterly results above analysts' expectations, helped by higher same-store sales and new store openings.

SPX CORP, $75.42, up 1 pct

The diversified U.S. manufacturer's quarterly profit beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by strong demand for equipment used in producing liquids ranging from petroleum to dairy products.

J. M. SMUCKER CO, $71.80, down 8 pct

The reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and slashed its earnings forecast for the year, as higher prices of brands like Jif peanut butter and Folgers coffee put off shoppers and increased costs hurt margins.

GENERAL MOTORS CO, $26.00, up 4 pct

The company posted fourth-quarter results.

NVIDIA CORP, $15.43, down 5 pct

Shares of the company slipped after it scaled back sales expectations for its Tegra 3 processors used in mobile devices and warned that delays at its contract manufacturer were hurting sales of its PC graphics chips.

BANK OF AMERICA CORP, $7.71, down 1 pct

Moody's warned on Thursday it may cut the credit ratings of 17 global and 114 European financial institutions in another sign the impact of the euro zone government debt crisis is spreading throughout the global financial system.

Bank of America and Nomura were included in those that might be downgraded by one notch.

NETAPP INC, $42.60, up 7 pct

Shares of the company rose after the data storage equipment maker posted quarterly sales modestly ahead of Wall Street expectations, following two quarters of trailing sales.

HORNBECK OFFSHORE INC'S, $39.37, up 8 pct

The oilfield services company's fourth-quarter results beat market estimates, helped by higher demand for its vessels and improved day-rates.

BLUE NILE, $36.25, down 13 pct

Shares of the online diamond retailer fell after the company reported lower-than-expected quarterly results and gave a weak forecast, prompting at least two brokerages to cut their price targets on the stock.

KOPPERS HOLDINGS INC, $36.39, down 4 pct

The company, which produces carbon compounds and treated wood products, posted a lower-than-expected quarterly profit hurt by losses for its carbon black business in Australia.

CABELA'S INC, $30.03, up 6 pct

The outdoor-gear retailer posted quarterly results above Wall Street estimates, helped by improved gross margins.

ULTRA PETROLEUM CORP'S, $23.15, down 8 pct

The gas-focused explorer and producer quarterly results missed market estimates, hurt by lower natural gas prices and higher costs.

DIGITAL GENERATION INC, $11.17, down 18 pct

The advertising distribution company's shares fell after it posted quarterly sales well below estimates as ad volumes declined a fifth.

DTE ENERGY, $54.15, up 2 pct

The U.S. utility's fourth-quarter results beat Wall Street estimates on improved performance at its gas utilities and energy trading business.

DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS, $44.98, down 2 pct

The company posted fourth-quarter results.

CERADYNE INC, $31.31, down 3 pct

The company reported quarterly results.

ALTRA HOLDINGS INC, $18.78, down 13 pct

The company posted lower-than-expected quarterly results, hurt by higher costs and a plant shut down, and the power transmission products maker forecast 2012 earnings below analysts' expectation.

ORBITZ WORLDWIDE INC, $3.03, down 7 pct

The online travel agency reported a narrower quarterly loss, but a weaker-than-expected earnings forecast sent the company's shares sharply lower in morning trading.

CLEARWIRE CORP, $2.05, down 13 pct

The company said its 2012 revenue may fall, or at best remain at 2011 levels, as it faces increased competition at its biggest customer, Sprint Nextel. (Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)