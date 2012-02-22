Feb 22 Some U.S. stocks to watch on Wednesday:

APPLE INC, $514.43, down 0.4 pct

A Chinese technology firm sought to halt the sale of Apple Inc's iPads across the affluent city of Shanghai, arguing at a local court hearing on Wednesday that the U.S. firm had infringed on its trademark.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Tuesday close $65.18

The company said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive William Weldon will step down from his post in April after a series of recalls called into question the quality of the healthcare giant's products, from artificial hips to infant Tylenol.

GENERAL MOTORS, $27.20, up 1 pct

General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen are discussing a broad manufacturing alliance designed to stem losses in Europe and lower production costs elsewhere, sources with knowledge of the matter said.

DELL INC, $16.86, down 7 pct

Shares of the company fell more than 7 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday, after the world's No.3 personal computer maker forecast weak sales for the current quarter.

LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Tuesday close $87.15

The company lost $31.5 million in award fees for its new F-35 fighter jet in 2011, the second consecutive year it did not meet Pentagon development goals for the aircraft, which is now facing a third restructuring.

WELLS FARGO & CO, Tuesday close $30.96

The company said it is buying an energy lending business from BNP Paribas in the U.S. bank's latest acquisition from a European bank seeking to shrink its balance sheet.

CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC, $20.63, down 3 pct

The motion picture exhibitor's fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' expectation hurt by a decline in admission sales at its U.S. operating segment, sending shares down about 4 percent before the bell on Wednesday.

YANDEX, $24.73, up 5 pct

Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, said it expects sales growth to slow this year as Russian Internet usage nears saturation, and will focus on defending its key market share after losing some ground to U.S. rival Google.

TOLL BROTHERS INC, $22.50, down 5 pct

The luxury homebuilder swung to a quarterly loss as lower deliveries and an increase in contract cancellations hurt revenue.

QUANTA SERVICES INC, $22.01, up 1 pct

The company's quarterly earnings doubled, helped by strong growth at its electric power segment, and the utility contractor forecast a strong first quarter.

MOSAIC CO, $59.35, up 4 pct

The company has settled a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club and other environmental groups that will now allow the fertilizer producer to expand a major phosphate mine in South Fort Meade, Florida.

