Feb 22 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Wednesday:
APPLE INC, $514.43, down 0.4 pct
A Chinese technology firm sought to halt the sale of Apple
Inc's iPads across the affluent city of Shanghai, arguing at a
local court hearing on Wednesday that the U.S. firm had
infringed on its trademark.
JOHNSON & JOHNSON, Tuesday close $65.18
The company said on Tuesday that its Chief Executive William
Weldon will step down from his post in April after a series of
recalls called into question the quality of the healthcare
giant's products, from artificial hips to infant Tylenol.
GENERAL MOTORS, $27.20, up 1 pct
General Motors and PSA Peugeot Citroen are
discussing a broad manufacturing alliance designed to stem
losses in Europe and lower production costs elsewhere, sources
with knowledge of the matter said.
DELL INC, $16.86, down 7 pct
Shares of the company fell more than 7 percent in premarket
trading on Wednesday, after the world's No.3 personal computer
maker forecast weak sales for the current quarter.
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP, Tuesday close $87.15
The company lost $31.5 million in award fees for its new
F-35 fighter jet in 2011, the second consecutive year it did not
meet Pentagon development goals for the aircraft, which is now
facing a third restructuring.
WELLS FARGO & CO, Tuesday close $30.96
The company said it is buying an energy lending business
from BNP Paribas in the U.S. bank's latest acquisition
from a European bank seeking to shrink its balance sheet.
CINEMARK HOLDINGS INC, $20.63, down 3 pct
The motion picture exhibitor's fourth-quarter profit missed
analysts' expectation hurt by a decline in admission sales at
its U.S. operating segment, sending shares down about 4 percent
before the bell on Wednesday.
YANDEX, $24.73, up 5 pct
Yandex, Russia's most popular search engine, said it expects
sales growth to slow this year as Russian Internet usage nears
saturation, and will focus on defending its key market share
after losing some ground to U.S. rival Google.
TOLL BROTHERS INC, $22.50, down 5 pct
The luxury homebuilder swung to a quarterly loss as lower
deliveries and an increase in contract cancellations hurt
revenue.
QUANTA SERVICES INC, $22.01, up 1 pct
The company's quarterly earnings doubled, helped by strong
growth at its electric power segment, and the utility contractor
forecast a strong first quarter.
MOSAIC CO, $59.35, up 4 pct
The company has settled a lawsuit filed by the Sierra Club
and other environmental groups that will now allow the
fertilizer producer to expand a major phosphate mine in South
Fort Meade, Florida.
(Compiled by Balaji Sridharan in Bangalore)