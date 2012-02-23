Feb 23 Some U.S. stocks to watch on
Thursday:
HEWLETT-PACKARD CO, $27.52, down 5 pct
Shares of Hewlett-Packard Co HPQ.N fell more than 7 percent
after the world's No. 1 computer maker posted a sharp decline in
quarterly earnings and warned it would take several years to
turn around its sprawling businesses.
VIVUS INC, $19.73, up 87 pct
Shares of the company more than doubled in value, a day
after the drugmaker's weight loss pill got a favorable review
from a regulatory advisory panel, prompting at least two
brokerages to raise their price targets on the stock.
SEARS HOLDINGS CORP, $62.99, up 21 pct
The company announced steps to reassure investors about its
ability to pay down debt.
The operator of Sears department stores and the Kmart
discount chain said it intends to separate its Sears Hometown
and Outlet Businesses and certain hardware stores through a
rights offering expected to raise $400 million to $500 million.
CITIGROUP INC $32.81, up 2 pct
The company plans to raise up to $2.1 billion by selling its
entire stake in India's Housing Development Finance Corp
on Friday as part of the U.S. bank's efforts to shore
up its capital base, three sources with direct knowledge said.
POLYPORE INTERNATIONAL INC, $38, down 13 pct
The filtration products maker posted lower-than-expected
quarterly results on higher costs and forecast a weak first
quarter.
EXPRESS SCRIPTS INC, $52.38, up 2 pct
The company, which is buying rival pharmacy benefit manager
Medco Health Solutions Inc for $29 billion, reported
lower-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday on
higher costs, including an unexpected tax expense.
OMNICARE INC $34.07, down 2 pct
Pharmacy services provider, which recently dropped its
hostile pursuit of rival PharMerica Corp, posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, benefiting from the
introduction of new generic drugs.
BOSTON BEER COMPANY INC $100.22, down 4 pct
Shares of the company fell as much as 10 percent on
Thursday, after the maker of Samuel Adams beer forecast 2012
earnings largely below Wall Street targets as it faces higher
commodity costs and ramps up spending on advertising.
LIMITED BRANDS INC, $45.77, up 1 pct
Victoria's Secret parent company posted a smaller quarterly
profit and forecast earnings that could miss analyst
expectations.
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP, $15.18, up 3 pct
One of the largest U.S. title insurers by revenue reported a
better-than-expected quarterly profit helped by higher revenue
from the commercial services division and lower costs.
ANSYS INC, $63.09, down 4 pct
The company's quarterly results missed Wall Street
expectations, hurt by higher operating expenses, and the
engineering simulation software maker forecast first-quarter
results below estimates.
TARGET CORP, $53.60, up 1 pct
KOHL'S CORP, $49.67, down 5 pct
Target posted a higher-than-expected quarterly profit
despite a holiday season marked by heavy discounting, while
Kohl's Corp, hit by shoppers' resistance to higher prices,
issued a 2012 profit that missed Wall Street forecasts.
DENBURY RESOURCES INC, $20.93, up 7 pct
The oil-focused explorer and producer posted a
fourth-quarter profit that comfortably surpassed analysts'
estimates on higher oil and natural gas revenue.
GRAFTECH INTERNATIONAL LTD, $16.62, up 15 pct
The company's quarterly profit narrowly beat analysts'
expectations, but the electrodes maker's revenue missed it by a
wide margin, hurt by a slowdown in its European market.
TRINA SOLAR LTD, $8.83, down 10 pct
The company posted a quarterly loss on Thursday as
higher-than-expected shipments of solar panels failed to offset
steep declines in prices for the renewable energy systems.
KBW INC, $16.76, down 3 pct
The company posted a quarterly loss, as the investment bank
took on restructuring charges related to job cuts it had
announced in the previous quarter.
3D SYSTEMS CORP, $24.65, up 18 pct
The three-dimensional printer maker posted
better-than-expected quarterly results on strong shipments, and
forecast full-year 2012 above estimates, sending its shares up
11 percent in pre-market trade.
METROPCS COMMUNICATIONS, $11.54, up 12 pct
The wireless operator for cost-conscious consumers posted
higher fourth-quarter revenue and earnings.
DISH NETWORK CORP, $29.61, up 2 pct
The company's fourth-quarter results topped Wall Street
estimates, helped by its new Blockbuster subscription service
and its shares rose 3 percent.
NII HOLDINGS INC $21.39, down 9 pct
Latin American wireless carrier posted a fourth-quarter loss
on higher deployment costs for its 3G network, sending its
shares down as much as 11 percent on Thursday morning.
EMCOR GROUP INC $27.62, down 8 pct
The company's quarterly results beat analysts' estimates,
but the construction and engineering company forecast 2012 below
expectations, sending its shares down 9 percent in morning
trade.
DRYSHIPS INC $3.69, up 7 pct
Dry cargo transporter said it currently does not plan to
spin off the shares of its majority owned Ocean Rig UDW Inc
oil drilling unit to its shareholders as the Greek
shipper concentrates on building this business.
DILLARD'S INC $57.44, up 10 pct
The company's quarterly profit beat analyst expectations,
helped by a rise in same-store sales and cost cuts, sending the
department store chain's shares up 12 percent.
SAFEWAY INC $20.97, down 7 pct
Supermarket operator posted a drop in quarterly net income
after higher fuel prices dented profits and squeezed already
cautious shoppers, and its shares dropped about 10 percent.
ANGIE'S LIST INC $16.64, up 15 pct
Shares of , which provides consumer reviews of local
professionals and businesses, rose as much as 22 percent
Thursday, after the company reported a surge in paid memberships
and forecast first-quarter revenue above estimates.
(Compiled by Durba Ghosh and Arpita Mukherjee in Bangalore)